RISE makes a difference, surpasses $1 million in giving

Sarah Jane Richardon, one of the 2023 chair members for the Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement (RISE) campaign, speaks during the kickoff event at the school's gymnasium Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Money raised by the student body benefits the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. This year's theme is A Million Reasons with a goal to raise $1 million to support cancer research.

In the spring of 2018, a group of students in the Youth Leadership class at Vestavia Hills High School did a project on ways to improve their community. From that project, RISE was born. RISE stands for Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement, and for the last five years, that is exactly what students at VHHS have done.

RISE is a service-learning project that offers the opportunity for engagement to every single student. Each year, more than 1,000 students form teams that develop their own plans for raising money through service projects such as a soccer clinic for special needs youth, lemonade stands with neighborhood children, spirit nights at local restaurants and a Dog Parade. They have even been Christmas elves and the Easter bunny. The creativity and service-mindset of these students is truly amazing.

Each year, another 300 or more students serve on committees that plan and execute community events such as the Annual 5K Rebel Run, the Superhero Fun Run, Kids Day, a Sadie Hawkins Dance and RISE Day. Other events have included a night with the Alabama Symphony, music festivals, Alice in Wonderland Tea Parties, A Santa Celebration, a community-wide yard sale and concerts with Walker Burroughs.

They do this to raise awareness and funds for a cause that is very important to them – helping their peers fight cancer and improve their quality of life. They do this by supporting the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology (AYA) Program at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The AYA Program is the bridge between Children’s of Alabama and UAB for cancer patients in the age range of 15 to 39. According to Dr. Julie Wolfson, the oncologist who runs the program, “AYAs are at a unique time in their life and development and need support in different ways than children or older adults do. The cancer treatment that AYAs receive puts their future fertility at risk. Our research is actively working to increase the number of AYAs enrolling in clinical trials, following through with fertility preservation, and receiving counseling services that impact their quality of life.” The AYA Program is fully funded by RISE alone.

"We are proud to announce that the 2023 RISE season raised $230,023, bringing the 5-year total to $1,044,966," said Youth Leadership teacher Kym Prewitt.

“Funds raised. Community served. Students engaged. Patients helped. Lessons learned. Difference Made. That is RISE,” Prewitt said.

