Rebelette dance teams place at state dance championship

The Vestavia Hills High School Rebelette Dance Teams dominated the State Dance Championship on Jan. 13.

The team won Varsity first place for: Team Performace, Jazz, and Game Day.

Junior Varsity won first place in Jazz and Game Day.

The Rebelette Dance team hosted the Rebelette 50th reunion on Jan. 19. Over 100 alumni from 1974-2023 attended a reception and performed during halftime of the basketball game.

All former coaches also attended: Tammy Towns (1974-1999), Faith Lenhart (2000-2022), current varsity coach Charity Jones and JV coach Sarah Strada.

-Submitted by Faith Lenhart