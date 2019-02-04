Two Altamont seniors named Presidential Scholars candidates

× Expand Submitted by Julie Beckwith Vivek Sasse and Asher Desai.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964 by executive order of the president, recognizes and honors some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Approximately 4,000 seniors were nominated nationwide as 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates, 81 from Alabama. Two of those 81 seniors are Altamont students Vivek Sasse and Asher Desai. Application to the prestigious program is by invitation only; students are invited to apply based on their SAT or ACT scores or their nomination by a Chief State School Officer.

In April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars reviews the applications of all candidates. The commission then selects up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars each year. All scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program, held in June in Washington, D.C. Altamont is proud to have produced two Presidential Scholars: David Goldenberg in 1997 and Rakesh Goli in 2012.

For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, visit www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/about.html.

