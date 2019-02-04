Local Altamont student earns perfect score on ACT

× Expand Submitted by Julie Beckwith Benjamin Tang.

Benjamin Tang, an 11th-grade student at The Altamont School, earned a 36 on the ACT, the highest possible composite score. Ben’s score brings Altamont's total number of perfect ACTs to eight in four years, with four current Altamont students having perfect scores.

On average, only one-tenth of 1 percent of all test takers receive the top score. Among recent U.S. high school graduates just 2,760 out of the more than two million students who took the ACT reached a composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

Submitted by Julie Beckwtih