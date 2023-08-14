New students welcomed to VHEW

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Batte.

Families of kindergartners and new students were welcomed to Vestavia Hills Elementary West on Aug. 3 with a popsicle party hosted by West PTO.

More than 60 families attended the social, kicking off the first PTO event of the 2023-2024 school year.

The PTO distributed “I love West” sunglasses to the students and freeze pops for the whole family, and also gave the new students an opportunity to explore West’s playground.

Morgan Leonard, parent of an incoming kindergartner, said the party was a perfect way to helpher daughter get acclimated with West and meet new friends.

“My daughter loved running around on her new school’s playground, seeing old friends and meeting new ones,” she said.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Batte.

--Submitted by Elizabeth Batte, VHEW publicity