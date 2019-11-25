Vestavia students create own pizza at Slice

× Expand Photo courtesy of Molly Dance. The winning “Liberty Park Pie” pizza creation was comprised of a flour crust base, pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, basil, olives and spinach.

After over a month of voting and campaigning, Slice Pizza & Brewhouse has a new pizza added to their Vestavia Hills menu thanks to Liberty Park Middle School.

The “Slice Showdown: The Search for the Vestavia Hills Pizza” announced Liberty Park Middle School’s seventh grade class as the winning class for their pizza concept and as the recipient of a donation of $735.00 to Liberty Park Middle School. The grand total was donated by Slice Vestavia as a result of the three "Dough Raiser" days that took place at Slice Vestavia. During these "Dough Raisers" 10% of proceeds from sales at Slice Vestavia were donated back to Liberty Park Middle School.

The winning “Liberty Park Pie” pizza creation was comprised of a flour crust base, pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, basil, olives and spinach. The creation stemmed from the submission 7th grader, Kate Hurst, who won her entire homeroom class a catered pizza party.

Students were asked to submit their pizza ideas via an online form. Each grade was given a “Dough Raisers” night where they could raise funds for their grade. The top pizza idea for each grade was decided by the Slice team, and the top pizza ideas were voted on by Slice’s Instagram followers. The student whose pizza idea had the most votes received the following: a pizza party for their homeroom, their grade's dough raisers funds were doubled, and their pizza idea was made available at Slice Vestavia indefinitely. Due to the success of the first round with Pizitz Middle School and the second round with Liberty Park Middle School, Slice Pizza and & Brew plans on completing a third round of the Slice Showdown with another school in the Vestavia Hills school system sometime in the future.

The Pizitz Pie was added to the Slice Vestavia menu for the first round. The “Pizitz Pie” pizza creation was comprised of a flour crust base, Alfredo sauce, chicken, feta cheese and spinach by the submission of 7th grader, Archana Rajasekaran.

Submitted by Molly Dance.