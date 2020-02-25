Liberty Park Middle School to host STEAM Family Festival

by

Liberty Park Middle School will host its first STEAM Family Festival on Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at LPMS. 

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) professionals, community members, and VHCS students will lead kids and adults in demonstrations and hands-on activities ranging from robotics to prosthetics to 3D printing to slime making. The event is free to attend but space is limited--register at bit.ly/2P9Fe1f

Submitted by Laura Ezell.

Tags

by