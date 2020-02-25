Liberty Park Middle School to host STEAM Family Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Ezell. The STEAM event is free to attend but space is limited.

Liberty Park Middle School will host its first STEAM Family Festival on Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at LPMS.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) professionals, community members, and VHCS students will lead kids and adults in demonstrations and hands-on activities ranging from robotics to prosthetics to 3D printing to slime making. The event is free to attend but space is limited--register at bit.ly/2P9Fe1f

Submitted by Laura Ezell.