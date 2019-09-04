Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park raised more than $14,000 in August to support a children’s research hospital

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whit McGhee. Melissa McIntyre.

The “Put Childhood Cancer in Chains” fundraiser encouraged students to donate money or participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run of Birmingham on Sept. 21, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The fundraiser was organized by VHELP music teacher Melissa McIntyre, whose son was a former patient at St. Jude. McIntyre said she set the school’s fundraising goal at $5,000, but students quickly surpassed it.

“We had students donating their piggy bank money, donating allowance they had been saving for toys,” McIntyre said. “It’s powerful that these kids know the ‘why’ of what we’re doing.”

By Aug. 30, the total reached $14,900. More than 130 students and family members also signed up to participate in the Walk/Run event, McIntyre said.

Submitted by Whit McGhee.