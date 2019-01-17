Kindergarten registration for city schools set to begin Feb. 4

× Expand Staff photo. Kindergarten registration for Vestavia Hills City Schools will open Feb. 4, allowing parents to register new students for the 2019-20 school year.

Kindergarten registration for Vestavia Hills City Schools will open Feb. 4, allowing parents to register new students for the 2019-20 school year.

Whit McGhee, director of communications for VHCS, said parents will have to go to the school their kindergartner will attend, even if they already have children enrolled in higher grades. The process is the same for any new student.

McGhee said staff at the elementary schools are well-equipped to help parents, and the school website includes a list of what parents will need in order to register their kindergartner.

McGhee said the school will need an Alabama Certificate of Immunization; proof of age (most parents bring a birth certificate) showing the child will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019; and a copy of a deed, lease or mortgage statement, as well as a power bill and one other item that proves residence.

The full list of necessary items can be found at vestavia.k12.al.us/enrollment.

The opening of Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge will have the biggest impact for kindergarten parents. The school system will not actually have possession of the property until sometime in June 2019.

On Feb. 4, 8 and 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., parents with students at the Dolly Ridge campus will be able to go to the Vestavia Hills Board of Education and register their children, McGhee said. More dates could be added, and once the school system takes possession of the Dolly Ridge campus by mid-June, parents can go to the school and register.

Registration for all other students opens April 15, earlier than in years past to give families more time to prepare for the changes that come with rezoning and to help the schools better manage registration.