JV Rebelettes win national championship

× Expand Photo coutesy of Ashley Wilbanks The Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity Rebelette dance team recently won their second consecutive national championship.

The Vestavia Hills High School varsity and junior varsity Rebelette dance teams competed at the National Dance Alliance National Championships from March 3 through 5 in Orlando, bringing home one national championship and other awards.

The junior varsity team won the National Championship in the JV Game Day division and placed fifth in the JVJazz division. The varsity team finished third in the Nation in the Medium Varsity Team Performance division. This is the second year in a row that the JV team has won the NDA National Championship in the JV Game Day division.

The teams are led by Charity Jones and Sarah Strada and the members of the varsity team are: seniors Elizabeth Smith, Elizabeth Ann Burton, Caroline Collums, Margaret Ray, Lotte Wambsganss and Hannah Valley; juniors Abby Word, Jacey Tate, Madison Martin, Claire Willoughby, Josie Blanchard, Anna Harmon, Lilly Stockard, Harper Avery and Brady Collins.

The JV team members are Emma Maners, Emee Passman, Tarver Griffin, Sophie Nix and Rylan Overstreet, along with freshmen Ella Katelyn Simpson, Lainey Ann Ramey, Alexis Rudolph, Wesley Tarn, Sadie Chavers, Helen Maddox, Kate Coshatt, Sarah Stewart Wilbanks, Mary Beth Phillips, Tana Hengst, Meredith Robison and Claire Jackman.

-- Submitted by Ashley Wilbanks