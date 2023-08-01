Interim principal chosen for Liberty Park Elementary

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Tiffany Marron.

Tiffany Marron has served as assistant principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park since 2021, and she is now transitioning to the role of interim principal for the 2023-24 school year.

Marron’s experience includes 20 years as a classroom teacher. She said her road to administration began with the opportunity to participate in the Instructional Leadership Cohort fostered through a partnership between Vestavia Hills City Schools and Samford University.

“I am honored to walk alongside the most incredible teachers and staff at Liberty Park Elementary,” Marron said. “I look forward to continuing with them on our journey of educating young people. I love my faculty and staff, and I believe in them. At VHELP, we strive for instructional excellence and take pride in our intentional work in character education as R.E.B.E.L.S. who lead. Our core values of Respect, Empathy, Bravery, Excellence, Leadership and Service are at the core of who we are and what we do. When you visit our sweet school, my desire is that you feel, hear and see this value system evidenced in our students, faculty and staff members.”

Marron, and her husband, Jim, have three daughters who have attended VHCS since kindergarten, with the oldest now entering her senior year.

“Vestavia is our home. I have been gifted not only with the opportunity to serve the families of Liberty Park, but to also live amongst them,” Marron said. “Whether waving each morning and greeting our families in the carpool line or getting a quick hug from a student while buying groceries at the neighborhood Publix, living within the community for which I serve is a unique opportunity, and one that I do not take for granted.”