Inabinet named principal at Liberty Park Middle

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Blair Inabinet.

Prior to recently being named the new principal at Liberty Park Middle School, Blair Inabinet served as principal of Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and assistant principal with Mountain Brook City Schools.

Inabinet had also served as an assistant principal, instructional coach, gifted coordinator and teacher in Georgia, where she was previously named the Georgia Middle Grades Science Teacher of the Year and runner-up to Georgia Teacher of the Year.

She earned her bachelor’s, master’s and specialist’s degrees at Georgia Southern University and her doctorate in educational leadership from Samford University.

“It was a true pleasure to serve as an administrator in all the grade levels that bookended the grades where I spent my years as a classroom teacher,” Inabinet said. “Returning to the middle grades as principal feels very much like a homecoming for me. I am honored and excited to serve the fantastic faculty, stellar students and supportive families of Liberty Park Middle School. Together, we will build upon the established tradition of excellence to achieve new levels of growth and progress.”

Inabinet resides in Liberty Park with her husband, Bill, and two children, Will and Riley. While she is usually found cheering on a soccer sideline, Inabinet enjoys spending any free time at area sporting events and traveling.

“I deeply believe in the power of schools to positively impact the academic and personal growth of our children. I am eager to continue encouraging VHCS’s commitment to authentic character development as principal at LPMS,” she said.