Handey steps into new BOE role

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jonathan Handey, the newly named member of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.

Jonathan Handey will become the newest member of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education this month, replacing outgoing President Steve Bendall, whose five-year term expires at the end of the month.

“I have a lot of pride in our school system,” Handey said. “I’m very excited and look forward to getting to know the board members. I’m learning a lot quickly.”

Handey’s wife grew up in Vestavia Hills, and while he’s from Montgomery, he has come to appreciate what Vestavia has to offer, including the school system, which he said is the No. 1 reason people move into the city. Handey’s two children attend Vestavia Hills Elementary East.

He has been involved in carnivals and field trips at East, and his wife, Lindsay, has been active with the PTO and involved in fundraising efforts.

Handey said he hopes to continue moving the system forward and learning the goals of the current board. The system is constantly improving its systems and facilities, he said. He wants to make sure that continues, not just keeping the status quo, but pushing Vestavia to the “forefront of the state” academically, he said.

The way parents and the community get involved with the schools is a blessing, Handey said.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Handey said while many students fell behind academically, it appears Vestavia has done a great job of keeping students on pace.

Handey is the founder and president of Eco Three, which is a residential and commercial energy consulting company, helping existing and new builders become more energy-efficient and meeting their energy and insulation needs. He started the business 12 years ago after time spent in the remodeling business. He oversees about 30 employees spread over two locations, with a third location about to launch in the Florida Panhandle. As the leader of the business, he said he strives to take really good care of his employees.

His business experience has taught him the importance of being a good team member, he said. He has learned how different people can fill different roles on a team and hopes to do the same as a member of the Board of Education. Handey said he knows his strengths and weaknesses and wants to learn where his input is needed. He said he is “very, very passionate” and wants to learn from other board members.

Being a business leader has also made him good at talking to people and interacting with others, Handey said.

While he said he’s not sure what all of the big issues for the school system will be moving forward, Handey said he knows there will be some infrastructure and facility issues the board will have to address. The system is currently working to upgrade the high school’s fieldhouse, and Athletic Director Myra Miles has talked about a project to create a two-story building that can serve the purposes of band, football, dance and more. One option is to build a building behind the high school gymnasium, but that would have to be approved by the Board of Education. The school system has also gone through an energy audit and is undergoing projects to make facilities more energy-efficient.