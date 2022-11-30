Former Central campus building up for sale

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Vestavia Hills Elementary Central will receive a new kitchen/cafeteria, gym and parking deck plus the renovation of the existing gym into classrooms as part of a broad renovation project across the school system.

The former Vestavia Hills Elementary Central building has been put up for sale, following Board of Education approval at the Nov. 28 meeting.

The school system plans only on selling the building itself. The track behind it will remain under board control and there are plans, should the 1Rebel 1Future proposal be approved by voters, to add tennis and pickleball courts to that area.

At the meeting, the board approved an owner-architect agreement with Lathan Associates Architects for that project, which would include seven tennis courts, bleachers, the track, pickleball courts, concessions and restrooms. The estimated cost of the project is $2.25 million.

The Central building and associated property up for sale is a little more than eight acres. Southpace Properties is serving as the broker, and the property will be up for sale for 12 months. The school closed following the 2018-19 school year.

Arts Education Coordinator Faith Lenhart provided an update to the board. Lenhart said there are more than 800 students participating in the arts at Vestavia Hills High School, along with just more than 900 at Pizitz Middle School and a little more than 300 at Liberty Park Middle School, with elementary-age students receiving weekly art and music education.

More than $116,000 has been awarded through various grants in the past three years to the department, Lenhart said.

As it pertains to the 1Rebel 1Future proposal, Lenhart said there is a need for more space for band, choir, art, dance and theater. Seven or more neighboring high schools have either renovated or built new facilities for the arts in the past six years, she said, while VHHS has not touched theirs since 1970.

A new black box theater would allow for theater and dance performances, as well as serving as meeting space, she said. The proposed outdoor pavilion could serve as a space for outdoor performances, while classrooms at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Vestavia Hills Elementary West would receive updates and new spaces.

“We’re really excited about the possibilities of 1Rebel 1Future,” Lenhart said.

Also at the meeting, the board: