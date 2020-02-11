Eight Altamont Seniors Named 2020 Presidential Scholars Candidates

× Expand Photos courtesy of Julie Beckwith. Bashir, Tang and Sultan are Vestavia Hills residents.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964 by executive order of the President, recognizes and honors the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Eight Altamont seniors have been selected as candidates for this prestigious award: Ahad Bashir, William Coleman, Shawn Goyal, Robert Pigue, Sameer Sultan, Benjamin Tang, Gordon Tenev, and Wilson Tynes. Approximately 4,000 seniors, 130 from Alabama, were nominated nationwide as 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates. Application to the Presidential Scholars program is by invitation only; students are invited to apply based on their SAT or ACT scores or nomination by a Chief State School Officer.

Sultan, Tang and Bashir are Vestavia Hills residents.

Candidates complete a comprehensive application to continue in the program. In April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars reviews the applications of all candidates. The Commission then selects up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for a high school student. Presidential Scholars are recognized for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program, held in June in Washington, D.C. Altamont has two Presidential Scholars: David Goldenberg in 1997 and Rakesh Goli in 2012.

