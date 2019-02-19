Saying goodbye to Central

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Students walk past a sign of encouragement near the lunchroom at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, which will be closing in May after 31 years of operation.

A few years ago, Vestavia Hills Elementary Central Principal Marian Humphries lost her home in a fire.

Humphries and her family lost everything, but her “family” at Central wouldn’t let that last for long. Students began selling lemonade to raise money for her and her family, and thousands of people helped her in the aftermath of the fire.

“I don’t think I would’ve survived that if it weren’t for the love and support of the people at the school,” Humphries said.

For 31 years, the family of staff members at VHEC has grown together to help prepare fourth- and fifth-grade students for middle school and beyond. Those 31 years will come to an end in May, as Vestavia Hills City Schools prepares to add Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge, transition all of its elementary schools to kindergarten through fifth grade schools and take Central offline.

“We’re excited about the future, but this is a bittersweet year,” fifth-grade teacher Heather Hurt said.

Hurt, who recently won the prestigious Milken Educator award, has only ever taught at Central, where she started six years ago. However, her history with the school goes back to her days as a student, when she was a part of the first class that “graduated” from Central in 1989. Hurt says she still remembers riding the bus to Pizitz Middle School for lunch.

“It’s like a stepping stone to becoming an adolescent,” Hurt said of the school.

Vestavia Superintendent Todd Freeman said the school is unique in that it only teaches fourth and fifth-grade students, something uncommon across American schools.

“There’s a lot of sentimental thoughts that come to everybody’s mind,” Freeman said. “They’ve done a nice job celebrating what Central has meant to Vestavia Hills City Schools.”

Freeman said as teachers prepare to spread across the system, the “tradition of excellence” will now continue at other schools.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

VHEC was originally a church before it was purchased from the Pizitz family by the board of education, Humphries said. The building has been expanded three separate times, she said, and the school averages 800 students. Many students today had parents who also attended Central.

“This building has housed a whole lot of love,” Humphries said.

Years ago, Humphries said she was helping a student with special needs when she had an opportunity to make a lifelong impact.

“He loved Alabama,” Humphries said. “So I got an autographed picture of an Alabama player at that time … and gave it to him.”

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Children’s backpacks hang from hooks in a hallway.

When the child would get upset, Humphries told him to look at the picture to cheer him up.

Fifteen years later, the same student walked into Humphries’ office after flying in from New York, just to see her.

“He said, ‘I flew in here just to see you. … You helped me through some of the worst times in my whole life,’” Humphries said. “He pulled the picture out and said, ‘I can do it now. I took this picture when I went off to school. … I want to give it back. Because of you and what you did, I made something of myself.’”

There are many other similar stories that could be told, Humphries said.

“You don’t realize you can change somebody’s life in these two little years, and we can and have,” Humphries said.

Central recently became a “Leader in Me” school, Humphries said, and students are learning to be leaders, something fourth-graders can take with them as they go to Dolly Ridge or to their “old” schools, Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Vestavia Hills Elementary West.

Central has its own unique activities, such as Camp McDowell (which will continue for fifth-grade students), visiting the McWane Science Center, American Village and a teacher variety show that follows the fifth-grade talent show.

'COUNTING BACKWARDS' TOWARD RETIREMENT

When students leave Central for the last time in May, it will also be the last time through the front doors for Humphries, who is retiring after more than 40 years in education, more than half of which have been as Central’s principal.

Humphries got into, and stayed in, education because of the difference she knew she could make in children’s lives, as well as the friendships formed with faculty and staff.

“I have friends that are principals in other school systems, and it’s like counting toward retirement,” Humphries said. “I’m the opposite; I’m counting the opposite way.”

While she knows it’s the right time to step away, Humphries said it has been a great experience being involved in the lives of so many Vestavia students and teachers.

“The emotions I feel are because I’ve had a great [experience],” Humphries said.

Even though she may not have an office at any of the schools, Humphries said she isn’t a couch potato, and will find either part-time or volunteer work to be done somewhere in education.

ONE FINAL ADVENTURE

In her 24 years at Central, instructional coach Lynne Sullivan has seen a lot of changes, including watching former students become teachers and Sullivan herself going from a classroom teacher to an instructional coach for the entire staff. The people she works with are more than just coworkers, she said.

“Our faculty is like a family,” Sullivan said.

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Students, from left, Reese Jordan, Eleanor Waters, Brayden Belski, Addisyn Anderson and Keerthi Mellampati stand in the courtyard at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central. The school will be closing following the spring semester after 31 years of operation.

Rachael Luccasen, who has been at Central for 12 years and teaches fourth-grade, said she has enjoyed the faculty Christmas breakfast each year, which allows staff to grow closer together.

Twana Williams, a paraeducator, said after seeing the great education and support her children received at Central, she decided to join the staff. When she got sick, her colleagues helped her and supported her.

“It really changed my life for the better,” Williams said.

Hurt said since Central is the place where kids from separate elementary schools meet for the first time, it’s a special place.

“I think [students] enjoy that,” Hurt said. “We’re able to do things as a school that K-5 schools can’t do.”

Music teacher Kate Donaldson said she has enjoyed teaching her son and the children of those she teaches with, as well as helping all students develop a love for music.

“I will remember students, who couldn’t play an instrument, work and earn their Black Belts on Recorder,” Donaldson said. “I will always remember the love that students showed their classmates that have different abilities, and included a child in a wheelchair and incorporated them into a class dance.”

Central wants to go out on a high note, Humphries said. A celebration and open house will be held April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m., and the school is asking people to contribute memories or photographs for the occasion. Those can be dropped off at the school or emailed tocelebratecentral@vestavia.k12.al.us.

While the move to have all Vestavia elementary schools be kindergarten through fifth grade is necessary, Humphries said it’s still hard.

“When you’re happy, change is hard,” she said. “... I love that sweet old school.”