Board of Education approves architectural services agreements, receives update on mental health policy

At the Sept. 26 Vestavia Hills Board of Education meeting, the board approved agreements which allow design work to begin on proposed projects within the school system ahead of an expected tax increase vote sometime next year.

No funding or expenditure has been approved for any project, but the design work will take place in order to provide a better understanding of scope and possible cost should the plan be approved, Superintendent Todd Freeman said.

The projects, part of the proposed 1Rebel 1Future plan, include

Gym renovations to create new classroom space at Vestavia Hills Elementary West

Classroom and gym addition and interior renovations at Vestavia Hills Elementary East

A kitchen addition and interior renovations at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge

Parking and drive improvements at Vestavia Hills High School, along with arts, athletics and kitchen cafeteria improvements at the campus.

An auxiliary gym at Liberty Park Middle School

Interior and exterior renovations to the former Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce building

Facility assessment upgrades at Pizitz Middle School, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and the Vestavia Hills High School freshman campus.

The board also heard an update on the mental health policy which requires parents to opt-in for their child to receive counseling and guidance services, following a law passed by the state legislature. Superintendent Todd Freeman said a majority of parents have opted into those services and told the board more guidance has come on what specifically schools must ask parents to either opt in or opt out of receiving. The guidance indicates the focus of the law is on whether students receive therapeutic services or not, he said, and that will be the focus ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Services Patrick Martin also updated the board on 1Rebel 1Future, including news that proposals for security upgrades, along with facility assessments and the prioritization of upgrades, would be coming to the board in the spring.

In other business, the board:

Heard an update from Antonio Cooper, director of curriculum and instruction, about creating a secondary course selection guide and ensuring students are aware of different educational pathways within the school system

Approved a licensing agreement with Bandwagon

Appointed Jonathan Handey and Jay Stewart as the board’s delegate and alternate, respectfully, to the Alabama Association of School Boards.