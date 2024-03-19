2 new principals named for Vestavia Hills elementary schools

× Expand Photos courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Cindy Echols, left, will become the next principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, while Susan McCall will become principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary West. Both women's new roles will begin July 1, 2024.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday approved two new principals for the 2024-25 school year.

Cindy Echols, who has been serving as an assistant principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary East since 2012, was named the next principal there and will replace Mark Richardson when he retires July 1.

Susan McCall, who has been an assistant principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary West since 2016, will replace Kim Hauser as principal there when Hauser retires July 1.

Echols previously served as an assistant principal and principal of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, as an assistant principal at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School and as a teacher at the former Cahaba Heights Community School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Alabama as well as master’s and educational specialist’s degrees from Samford University.

“I can’t say enough about Cynthia,” Richardson said. “ She’s done everything I’ve done and then some. It’s been like having two principals honestly, and she probably knows a lot more about running a school than I do, so the transition will be seamless. I’m so happy.”

McCall previously served as a reading coach at Cherokee Bend Elementary in Mountain Brook, as an instructional coach and teacher at Deer Valley Elementary in Hoover, and as an instructional coach and teacher in Gwinnett County, Georgia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mississippi State University, a master’s degree and administrative certification from the University of Georgia and an educational specialist’s degree from Brenau University in northeast Georgia. She also worked on the collegiate level as an adjunct professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2015 to 2018.

Hauser said McCall has walked beside her for eight years and knows the job as well as she does. “My school would have been devastated if you had named anyone else,” Hauser said.Superintendent Todd Freeman said he anticipates both schools’ assistant principal roles will be filled later this spring.

