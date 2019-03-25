Wing Ding moves to April 13

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Attendees grab samples of wings during Leadership Vestavia Hills’ annual Wing Ding festival in June 2018 at City Hall. This year’s event is scheduled for April 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.

In the eighth iteration of the Wing Ding festival, the date has shifted from early-summer to April 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall. Event organizer Marty Martin said this decision was made for a few reasons, but a main factor was the weather.

“It can be hot in June, especially when you’re doing it in the middle of the day,” Martin said. And, by holding it while school is in session, it will hopefully attract more families before they go on summer trips.

Wing Ding was initially created by and is still put on by Leadership Vestavia Hills and features teams cooking wing recipes to vie for the winning title.

Last year, there were around 13 teams, but this year, Martin said they have more than 20 teams committed.

There are two categories — grilled/smoked and fried — and there will be a first, second and third place for each category. Attendees can also vote for a People’s Choice, “which is simply a matter of who gets the most votes,” Martin said.

The judges for the top places will be recognizable people from the local community, and Back Forty beer will be available for purchase this year, too.

The beneficiary of the event is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, but Martin said the intent isn’t to be a fundraiser.

“The primary focus of the event is we want to put on an event that’s about community, that’s about fellowship, that’s about quality of life,” he said, adding that last year, $10,000 was donated to the foundation.

Tickets for entry and unlimited wing tastings are $5 and kids younger than 10 are free. Each ticket comes with votes for People’s Choice, but additional votes are available for purchase from CF Foundation at the event.

Visit leadershipvestaviahills.com for more information.