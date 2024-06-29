Vestavia Hills woman wins 2nd preliminary at Miss Alabama 2024 competition

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard lives in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

A 21-year-old Vestavia Hills resident won her second preliminary in the Miss Alabama 2024 competition Friday night.

Abbie Stockard, a nursing student at Auburn University who is competing as Miss Hoover, captured a victory in the talent category. She also won her evening gown preliminary on Wednesday night and is one of seven finalists for the Miss Alabama Community Service Award.

Stockard’s community service initiative is to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis, and she has been raising money to fight the disease for more than a decade.

Stockard is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and hopes to obtain a doctorate of nurse anesthesia with a specialty in pediatrics.

The 2023 Miss Alabama competition is being held at Samford University’s Wright Center. After three nights of preliminaries, the finals are Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Other talent preliminary winners have been Miss Shelby County Ella Kate Nichols on Wednesday night and Miss Jubilee Maddie Heath on Thursday night.

Other evening gown winners have been Miss Jefferson County Emma Terry on Thursday night and Miss Historic Springville Ibby Dickson on Friday night.

This is Stockard’s third time to participate in Miss Alabama. She participated as Miss Cahaba Valley in 2022 and as Miss Trussville in 2023 and placed in the top five both years. She’s hoping the third time will be the charm as Miss Hoover.

If she were to win Miss Alabama, it would be quite a feather in the cap for the Miss Hoover Foundation, giving the organization two statewide winners this year. Miss Hoover’s Teen for 2024, Ali Mims, in March was crowned Miss Alabama’s Teen and now will go to Orlando to compete to become Miss America’s Teen.

Read more about Abbie Stockard here.