Vestavia resident Abbie Stockard scores preliminary win in 2024 Miss Alabama

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama website Miss Hoover Abbie Stockard is a resident of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and attends Auburn University.

Vestavia Hills resident Abbie Stockard on Wednesday night won her evening gown preliminary in the 2024 Miss Alabama competition.

Stockard, a 21-year-old student from Auburn University, is competing as Miss Hoover.

It was the first of three nights of preliminary competitions in advance of the finals Saturday night. The competition is being held at the Wright Center at Samford University and includes 40 young women from across the state.

Stockard is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and hopes to obtain a doctorate of nurse anesthesia with a specialty in pediatrics.

Stockard also is one of seven finalists for the Miss Alabama Community Service Award. Her community service initiative is to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis, and she has been raising money to fight the disease for more than a decade.

Miss Shelby County Ella Kate Nichols won her talent preliminary Wednesday night, singing “New York State of Mind.”

Nichols, a 21-year-old from Andalusia, also attends Auburn University and is majoring in human development and family science.

The Miss Alabama competition continues Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Samford University Wright Center.