Tying the neighborhood together: Vestavia Hills teen uses yo-yo talent to spread quarantine cheer

Photo by Erin Nelson. Charlie Saunders, 14, performs yo-yo tricks in the front yard for Grayson Bassett on her 10th birthday while practicing social distancing on March 30. As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the nation, Saunders throws his yo-yo for people in his neighborhood.

When Charlie Saunders envisions people watching him perform yo-yo tricks, it doesn’t normally include people watching from behind a window.

Yet, as the threat of the novel coronavirus continued to spread, that’s exactly what Saunders encountered.

The freshman at Vestavia Hills High School has been throwing since he found his brother’s yo-yo in his bedroom in fifth grade and has competed at national tournaments and competitions.

“It’s taught me to socialize with people,” Charlie said. “It’s a good way to deal with stress.”

His skills might have helped others deal with stress brought on by the coronavirus.

His mom, Cristina Saunders, posted in her neighborhood Facebook group, asking if anyone would like Charlie to perform for them. At first, response was slow, but as her friends began telling people they just had to see Charlie perform, interest started rising. On the first day they went out, he performed for 15 people.

A few days later, Charlie performed for a little girl who had her 10th birthday party, and then did tricks for a 90-year-old neighbor who watched from her window, his mom said.

Charlie said he’s enjoyed performing for people in the neighborhood, providing a much-needed break from the news of the day.

“It’s cool to see how happy it makes people,” Charlie said.

The performances have also helped him get out of the house, and he’s thankful for that, especially after school officials announced students would not physically return to schools this year.

As of late April, Charlie had performed for more than 60 families in the neighborhood.

Charlie has learned to choreograph his tricks to music, which is the standard at yo-yo competitions. The internet, he said, has been really helpful in learning different tricks, helping him progress as he gets older.

At national competitions, he has just 30 seconds to 3 minutes, depending on the stage of the competition, to perform for judges. Performers are judged on technical ability and performance, he said. So far, he has been to competitions in places including California, Philadelphia and the world competition in Cleveland in 2016.

“It’s been a lot of fun; I’ve really enjoyed it,” Charlie said.

His mom said there are no video games in their house, and while Charlie tried sports, it was never a good fit for him. Learning to yo-yo has helped him grow as a young man.

“It’s wonderful,” Cristina said.“It’s a joy to have him find something he enjoys.”

While Charlie is usually shy and doesn’t always initiate conversation with others, his performances often lead others to come talk to him, helping him make friends and meet people, she said.

His performances have helped him develop his own personality as well, she said.

“He’s a man of few words, but he lights up on stage,” Cristina said.

The Saunders family likes to help in times of need, donating to area ministries, helping in disaster relief and lending a helping hand where needed.

As their neighborhood, like all others, seeks to stay strong through this new pandemic, Cristina said Charlie and his yo-yo have provided their neighbors, even if just for a brief moment, a chance to forget about their worries and just enjoy the show.