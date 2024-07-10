Vestavia Hills resident named executive director for Epilepsy Foundation Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Epilepsy Foundation Alabama. Jeremiah Stone Sr. is the new executive director for Epilepsy Foundation Alabama.

The Epilepsy Foundation Alabama nonprofit has named Vestavia Hills resident Jeremiah Stone Sr. as its new executive director.

Stone also will serve as executive director for the Epilepsy Foundation’s operations in Mississippi and Louisiana, which with Alabama make up the national Epilepsy Foundation’s Gulf South territory.

Stone was personally touched by epilepsy after experiencing his first seizures in 2017, and he received a formal diagnosis in 2019.

He previously served as an associate/student pastor, where he developed skills in personal relationships, community outreach, volunteer engagement, fundraising and support. He also previously worked with the Children’s Aid Society of Alabama.

In addition to his professional career, Stone has served on the Junior Board of Unless U, a nonprofit that fosters the growth of adults with disabilities, since 2023 and as a board member of For You Ministries, a nonprofit that provides youth with purposeful retreats and mission experiences. Additionally, he has served as a coach for the Center for Youth Ministry Training, providing mentorship and advice to youth ministers entering their career.

Stone holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Huntingdon College and a master’s degree in youth ministry from Memphis Theological Seminary.

“The Epilepsy Foundation Alabama board is thrilled to welcome Jeremiah Stone as executive director,” said Amy Veren Padgett, chairwoman of the group’s community engagement board, in a prepared statement. “He has a passion for epilepsy awareness that will bring the statewide chapter to new heights.”

Stone, in the same press release, said he looks forward to working with the board as it strives to provide resources, education, advocacy and support to the more than 54,000 people living with epilepsy in Alabama.

“Together, we aim to end the stigma surrounding epilepsy and ensure equitable access to vital resources,” he said.

The Epilepsy Foundation offers educational programs on how to recognize and respond to seizures, provides community services, public education, federal and local advocacy, seizure first aid training, and research funding into new treatments and therapies.

For more information on Epilepsy Foundation Alabama and its mission, visit epilepsy.com/alabama. The nonprofit is based in Hoover at 3100 Lorna Road, Suite 311.