Vestavia Hills police Chief Danny Rary dies after lengthy illness

Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Police Department Vestavia Hills police Chief Danny Rary

The Vestavia Hills Police Department on Tuesday announced the death of its police chief, Danny Rary.

Rary, 68, had been through a lengthy illness, the department said. Rary had served in law enforcement since 1978 and had been with the Vestavia Hills Police Department 42 years. He was named chief of police on Jan. 1, 2011, Capt. Shane Ware said.

“With the strong support of the community, city staff and elected officials, the Vestavia Hills Police family will continue to embody the vision and direction of Chief Rary,” the department said in a written statement. “His leadership has forever left an impression on the members of this department and the Vestavia Hills community.

“We covet your prayers and support during this difficult time and ask that you respect the family’s wish for privacy,” the department said. “The Vestavia Hills Police Department will not make any additional comments as we take this time to mourn our friend and mentor.”