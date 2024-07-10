Vestavia Hills graduate lands internship with Black Warrior Riverkeeper

× Expand Photo courtesy of Black Warrior Riverkeeper Grace Brindley is a 2020 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School and 2024 master's degree recipient from the University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences.

Grace Brindley, a 2020 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School and a recent graduate of the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences, has been awarded a scholarship grant for a summer internship with Black Warrior Riverkeeper in Birmingham.

Brindley will be doing advertising and public relations work for the organization, which patrols waterways, responds to pollution complaints, enforces environmental laws, educates the public and elicits public support for keeping waterways clean through petitions and volunteer litter cleanups.

“I am thrilled to serve as an intern for the Black Warrior Riverkeeper,” Brindley said in a prepared statement. “From strategic communication to brand development, Black Warrior Riverkeeper interns gain valuable exposure to real-life advertising and PR responsibilities.”

Charles Scribner, executive director of Black Warrior Riverkeeper, said his organization is grateful to have Brindley work with them before she returns to Alabama in the fall as a candidate at the University of Alabama School of Law.

“Grace has learned so much through her undergraduate and graduate programs at the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences, and as an intern at The Bama Buzz,” Scribner said.

While with The Bama Buzz, Brindley featured the Black Warrior Riverkeeper’s staff member, Nelson Brooke, in a story about his 20th anniversary with the organization.

Brindley has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in advertising and public relations. The grant that is funding her internship is from the Curtis and Edith Munson Foundation, which has supported Alabama’s Advertising and Public Relations Department with scholarships for water conservation internships since 2008.

“We are grateful to the Curtis and Edith Munson Foundation for providing funding so that students like Grace can help environmental nonprofit organizations like Black Warrior Riverkeeper,” said Brooke McKeever, chairwoman of the Advertising and Public Relations Department. “By leveraging skills learned here at UA, Grace is showing how public relations can benefit society through the important work Black Warrior Riverkeeper does in local communities.”