Vestavia Hills Arts Council gains momentum with 501c3 nonprofit status

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Arts Council Nichole Lariscy of Expressive Ceramics and Vestavia Hills Arts Council Vice President Kelly Love in an art booth at the Vestavia Hills Farmers Market in May 2024.

The Vestavia Hills Arts Council early this year was successful in gaining 501c3 nonprofit status, setting the organization up for future growth and better service, President Faith Lenhart said.

The idea for the Arts Council originated in about 2021, and it took about a year to get off the ground and running, said Lenhart, who spent 24 years as a dance director and teacher at Vestavia Hills High School and now serves as the school system's director of arts education.

The mission of the group is to cultivate the creative capacity of Vestavia Hills residents for the good of all, strengthen all forms and functions of arts and culture, and enrich individual growth, community well-being and social resilience.

Board members from a wide variety of artistic fields have worked together to get the ball rolling, doing things such as setting up artist booths at city events such as I Love America Night and the city’s holiday tree lighting and giving kids an opportunity to do an art project while at such events. Artists also have partnered with businesses for decorative efforts, set up booths at farmers markets in the city and partnered with the Battle of the Bands event, Lenhart said.

Getting the 501c3 status will allow people who donate to the group to get a tax deduction for the donation and will help the council’s efforts to get grant money for various projects, she said. The group also will be able to purchase certain materials for art classes on a tax-exempt basis, she said.

She’s pleased with the progress they’ve made and looking forward to the future, she said. “It’s going well. I think we’ve finally hit our stride.”

To see members of the Vestavia Hills Arts Council and learn more about their efforts, go to vharts.org.