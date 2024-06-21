Three on a String to perform patriotic shows at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

× Expand Still shot from Vestavia Hills Methodist Church YouTube video Three on a String performs a patriotic show at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church in 2023.

The Three on a String musical group plans to perform at the annual Independence Day services at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church on Sunday, June 30.

The services will be at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the church at 2061 Kentucky Ave. The group includes Bobby Horton, Brad Ryan, Andy Meginniss and still occasionally Jerry Ryan.

The group will honor veterans from all branches of the military. Admission is free.

Check out the group's performance at the church in 2023: