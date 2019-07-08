Theatre on Ice teams place in national competition

The Magic City Theatre On Ice skating team defended their 2018 National title in the open division and won silver in the intermediate division during the National Theatre on Ice Competition at the end of June.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Magic City Theatre On Ice. The Magic City Theatre On Ice open team won their second national title in a row.

Over 1,400 skaters in 87 teams visited the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena to compete in this prestigious event. The reigning champions Magic City Theatre on Ice open team competed their choreographic exercise on June 26, finishing in first with a 2.24-point lead over the South Dakota Stars. On June 27, Magic City skated to music from the 1992 Disney animated film “Aladdin” and the Broadway musical “Aladdin.” Magic City finished second in the Free Skate behind North Shore Crystal Blades but still hung on to first place in the combined overall score.

Competition was fierce for the Magic City Theatre on Ice intermediate team, as there were 22 teams in this division. Magic City competed their choreographic exercise on June 28, finishing in second with 21.78 points behind Space Coast Hurricanes. The Free Skate competition was on June 29. Magic City TOI skated to a compilation of pieces from Cirque du Soleil and Booty Swing. They finished third in the Free Skate with 35.58 points behind Ice Academy Productions and Space Coast Hurricanes. The combined score gave Magic City Theatre on Ice the Silver medal. Space Coast Hurricanes won gold and Ice Academy Productions won bronze.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Magic City Theatre On Ice. The Magic City Theatre On Ice intermediate team placed second in the national competition, held in Pelham in June.

Theatre on Ice is a form of competitive figure skating that combines the grace and athleticism of figure skating with the excitement and artistry of theatre and dance.

Magic City Theatre on Ice is coached and choreographed by Danny Tate, Anita Saxena, Emily Sanders, Priscilla Fowler, guest coach Michelle Badgley Cox and out of state coaches Michelle Hunt and Piercyn Hunt of Harmony Theatre Company.

In addition, coaches Emily Sanders and Anita Saxena won gold in the Adult Division, competing with Harmony Theatre Company. Rae Belmont and Cynthia Li of Vestavia Hills competed on the open team.

Submitted by Magic City Theatre On Ice.