NNLC Designates Holiday Charity Donation to Unless U

The New Neighbors League Club (NNLC) of Birmingham is happy to announce its selection of Unless U Birmingham as the recipient of the club’s annual holiday donation. The $500.00 donation was presented to Lindy Cleveland, executive director of Unless U, at its December luncheon.

Unless U is a nonprofit organization committed to serving adults with developmental disabilities and their families through continuing education, life skills and social skills instruction. Their services promote independence for its adult students.

The school is currently located at Shades Mountain Baptist Church. A capital campaign is currently underway to raise funds for a permanent campus at 737 Chestnut Street in Vestavia Hills.

For more information about Unless U and its capital campaign, contact Lindy Cleveland at: director@unlessu.org. For more information about NNLC, contact Sylvia Ricker at: sbricker@aol.com.

