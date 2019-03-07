New Merkle voting precinct to move to Cahaba Heights Baptist Church

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Voters who previously used the New Merkel House to vote in elections will now be directed to cast ballots at the Cahaba Heights Baptist Church in future elections.

Cahaba Heights voters who have been voting at the New Merkle House on Dolly Ridge Road will now cast their votes at the Cahaba Heights Baptist Church on Crosshaven Drive going forward.

According to Barry Stephenson, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars, there have been accessibility and parking issues at the New Merkle House and also a lot of traffic problems with Vestavia Cahaba Heights Elementary School next door.

“The New Merkle [House] has been a precinct for a long time, but we are looking forward to moving the precinct to Cahaba Heights Baptist Church,” he said. “The Church has lots of parking and access from Crosshaven Drive and Overton Road which should help with traffic.”

All voters moving from New Merkle House to Cahaba Heights Baptist Church will receive a notification of the move through the mail and there will be signage at the New Merkle House on the next election day to direct voters to Cahaba Heights Baptist Church.

The Church will also serve as a precinct for all Vestavia municipal elections.

Submitted by Jefferson County Board of Registrars.