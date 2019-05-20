Multiple farmers markets returning for summer season

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Andy’s Farm Market in Vestavia Hills is one of the many local options for fresh produce.

As summer comes around and residents start enjoying the beautiful weather, there are multiple places throughout the city of Vestavia Hills to enjoy fresh produce from regional vendors.

Andy’s Farm Market

Andy’s Farm Market, located at 2489 Rocky Ridge Road, has been a staple in the Rocky Ridge community for decades and will continue to provide fresh produce all summer long.

The market is open year-round from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and it always has fresh produce such as corn, green beans, squash and fruit. The market recently began carrying pecans and, in the wake of Western Supermarket closing, began carrying milk, bread and orange juice to help out residents nearby.

Andy’s also has a nursery around the corner and has a market/nursery combo store in Hoover next to Hunter Street, located at 124 Mars Hill Road.

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church Farmers Market

The farmers market organized by Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church not only provides produce for area residents, but helps provide money and food for the church’s food pantry.

The market will again be located at Scout Square on U.S. 31 near the Vestavia City Center, and Jarry Taylor, one of the market organizers, said it helped create more visibility and traffic.

“It worked great,” Taylor said. “... We’re looking forward to having another great season.”

The market offers seasonal veggies, blackberries, blueberries, peaches, tomatoes and cucumbers. GiGi’s comes from Montgomery and sells cakes, pies and casseroles, and arts and crafts are also offered, Taylor said.

Farmers pay a fee to be at the market, Taylor said, and that money goes toward stocking the church’s food pantry.

This year’s market opened May 15 and is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Aug. 28. The market will be closed on July 3 in honor of Independence Day, Taylor said.

Rocky Ridge Church Farmers Market

The farmers market in front of Rocky Ridge Church, located at 2404 Altadena Road, opened in early May and will be open each Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. There is no set end date, but the market lasted until the end of August in 2018, said David Petitt with the market.

The market, in its sixth year, hosts at least five vendors and offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as baked goods, casseroles and honey. Organizers are hoping to have snow cones and Steel City Pops this year, Petitt said.

For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page by searching “Rocky Ridge Church Farmer’s Market.”

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center

Like Andy’s, Murphree’s Market and Garden Center is open year-round, said Brad Murphree, with the exception of January.

The market features beans, corn, squash, tomatoes and other local produce, Murphree said. At the end of May, the market usually starts selling strawberries, peaches and pinto beans, and customers can find watermelons, as well. The garden center offers tropical plants and ferns.

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center is located at 4212 Dolly Ridge Road, and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.