Metro Roundup: For love of country: Alan Miller lands ‘dream job’ as president of American Village

Photo by Erin Nelson. American Village President and CEO Alan Miller at the President's House at American Village in Montevallo. Photo by Erin Nelson. Brendan Young portrays Maj. John Andre, of the British Army, as he stops a group of second graders from Vestavia Hills Elementary West during a reenactment from the Revolutionary War at American Village in Montevallo.

Chelsea resident Alan Miller has quite an impressive resume, and in his new role, he can add to it.

Along with his continued work in the Marine Corps and his past work as the former chief assistant district attorney for Shelby County, Miller recently began his next adventure as the president and CEO of American Village in Montevallo.

He said it may have surprised people that he accepted the position.

“For a lot of people, it was unexpected that it was an opportunity I would take advantage of, but for me, it’s an absolute dream job,” Miller said. “When the board decided to extend the opportunity to me, I was thrilled beyond words. It's hard for me to explain how excited I was.”

In October 2021, Miller returned from a deployment in the Republic of Georgia as a military advisor and was in the process of getting his private attorney practice back underway when he learned about the opportunity at American Village. He said he knew immediately that was something he wanted to do.

“When I found out Tom [Walker] had decided to step down and serve as president emeritus and they were looking for a new president and CEO, I was really excited to apply for the position. It's one of those things you don't want to get your own hopes up when it's something you're that excited about,” he said.

The job fits perfectly with Miller’s love for country, which led him to enlist in the Marine Corps in 1990. Since that time, he has served as an artillery officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2008 and most recently returned from a deployment to the Republic of Georgia where he served as a foreign security forces advisor to members of the Georgian Defense Forces.

Miller continues to serve in the Marine Corps Reserve and is currently assigned as a Marine Corps Liaison to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Embracing his new role

Miller is now making the trek from his home in Chelsea, where he and his family have lived since 2008, to Montevallo each day.

Miller took over for Tom Walker on July 18 and began the process of getting to know the people who work there, the work they do, and gaining a better understanding of his role.

“Tom Walker has done incredible work there,” Miller said. “When we first moved to Shelby County in 2003, we visited American Village then and I was just blown away with the entire concept. The beautiful campus, the incredible work that's been done there, the historical interpretations. I loved everything about it.”

As president emeritus, Walker will remain active with American Village and Miller said that he is glad to have his predecessor to help and advise him if needed. He knew going in that he had very big shoes to fill.

“I can't tell you how many times I've been told, ‘Congratulations, but you realize you’re the guy coming in after Bear Bryant and Nick Saban rolled up into one,’” Miller said. “The great thing about that is, I still have Tom there if I'm faced with a decision and I’m not sure which way to go. He's been great about being willing to sit down with me and help me think through things and make sure we’re staying on a persistent and productive course.”

Miller said the most exciting thing is a new school year, when the campus will be filled with students enjoying all the different programs that are available.

“It's a fun way to come out and learn more about American history, and the way the American government functions,” Miller said. “We take those educational things and present them in a way that's a lot of fun for kids.”

The campus, recent additions and more to come

Miller said the 188-acre campus at American Village creates a “completely immersive educational experience,” taking guests from a pre-revolutionary country to the Declaration of Independence and the beginning of the Revolutionary War, throughout 20 historically-inspired buildings.

These include Liberty Hall, whose interior is patterned after The East Room of The White House; Liberty Bell Garden, which contains a full-sized replica of the Liberty Bell; a brick replica of Williamsburg's Colonial Courthouse of 1770 and Washington Hall, which was inspired by George Washington's Mount Vernon home. It serves as the centerpiece of the campus, and the primary building used for programming.

One of the recently completed projects is the West Wing of Independence Hall. From there, guests walk into the Boston Harbor on the night of the Boston Tea Party.

In the future, after the Independence Hall structure is completed, guests will leave that experience and walk into the end of the Revolutionary War and the beginning of the Constitutional Convention. There, they will have an opportunity to learn about all the debates among the country’s founders.

Next steps

Miller said he believes his first six months will be a learning phase. He said the most important thing is to make sure American Village continues the incredible success it has had and continue to spread the word about American Village, especially for those who have never visited.

“I think a lot of people are aware of it, but just haven't taken advantage of the opportunity to come out to experience it,” Miller said. “It's something easy and fun you can do right here in Shelby County.”

Planning a visit

American Village brings in about 80,000 total visitors per year. During the school year, it is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to the public while the school groups are on the grounds. Group tours are also available.

The next big event will be a Veterans Day observation on Friday, Nov. 11. For more information, visit americanvillage.org.

