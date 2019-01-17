Market on the Mountain, Whale of a Sale return

× Expand Staff photo. Market on the Mountain will be March 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Whale of a Sale is set for Feb. 21-22, with volunteers and sellers shopping early. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.

Two longtime consignment sales are returning to the Vestavia Hills community this spring, offering residents a chance to buy clothes on sale for the summer season: Market on the Mountain, hosted by Mountaintop Community Church, and Whale of a Sale, hosted by Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

Market on the Mountain will be March 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Whale of a Sale is set for Feb. 21-22, with volunteers and sellers shopping early. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.

Whale of a Sale features items from various vendors, with sale proceeds going to benefit Vestavia Day School.

Market on the Mountain returns for its 21st year, with proceeds going to benefit Mountaintop’s day school, Mountain Tots.

The sale usually features baby clothing, children’s clothing, shoes, toys, maternity clothes, equipment and other various items for sale, event organizer Kelly Gray said.

A preview sale for volunteers and consigners will be Thursday, Feb. 28, Gray said.

Gray said she believes the sale has a positive impact on the day school, and the sale also helps bring people to Mountaintop Community Church.

The sale helps bring people together and people from all over the area come to take part of the sale, Gray said.

The money helps provide curriculum for teachers, as well as computers, toys and equipment, Gray said.