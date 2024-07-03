"Lift Your Spirits" fundraiser for Community Grief Support set for July 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Roy Williams Roy Williams, a former journalist with The Birmingham News and Starnes Publishing Co. who lost a brother on 9/11 in the attack on the Pentagon, will be the guest speaker for the Community Grief Support fundraiser at the Vestavia Country Club on July 18, 2024.

Community Grief Support is hosting its 21st annual “Lift Your Spirits” fundraiser on July 18 at the Vestavia Country Club.

The event is casual and designed to be fun and will include auctions, live music, dancing, a tropical buffet and signature cocktails.

The speaker is Roy Williams, a former journalist for The Birmingham News and Starnes Publishing Co. who will share about his brother, Army Maj. Dwayne Williams, who died at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $145 for general admission with first-come, first-served seating areas, $300 for reserved seating for a couple, $600 for a VIP quartet, $1,250 for a VIP Memorial table for eight or $1,500 for a VIP Friendship table for 10. Tickets and tables are being pre-sold through July 12 at communitygriefsupport.org/lys.

For more information or for sponsorship information, contact Catherine Pittman Smith at cpsmith@communitygriefsupport.org or 205-492-3350.