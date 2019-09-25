In good hands: Caretaker Linda Newsom helps keep 100-year old Joanne Casey young, active

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Perry. Linda Newsom, left, stands with Joanne Casey at Casey’s 100th birthday party at the New Merkel House. Newsom has taken care of Casey for 11 years.

When Joanne Casey turned 100 years old in May, her caretaker, Linda Newsom, was by her side for her party, just as she’s been there for Casey nearly every day for the past 11 years.

Newsom started out cleaning Casey’s home more than 10 years ago but quickly became Casey’s caretaker, working 10 of 14 shifts a week. Newsom will go to Casey’s house in the morning and help her get ready before taking her out shopping or to the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights.

Casey will play games and talk to the other senior citizens at the New Merkel House, and she is still very sharp, Newsom said.

Casey also enjoys going window shopping at the Galleria in Hoover, where she also enjoys watching the children ride the carousel, Newsom said. She’s a member of Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, where her husband was one of the founders.

Newsom has been a caretaker before and also dedicates much of her time to taking care of her own family members, she said.

“It’s very rewarding,” Newsom said of her work.

While it’s challenging at times, Newsom said she realizes she may need that same help one day and added she’s blessed to have a job.

“[God] has taught me to be patient,” Newsom said.

Senior citizens can’t be rushed, Newsom said, and you have to do things on their timeline.

Over the years, Newsom said she’s grown close to Casey, who’s quick to tell Newsom she appreciates all that she does. Casey has a quick wit, Newsom said.

Melanie Perry, director of the New Merkel House, often sings around the senior center and said Casey will “howl” at her, making fun of her singing.

Casey has exercised for 30 or 40 years, Perry said, and if she’s not satisfied with the physical exercise she gets at the senior center, she’ll help lead the class.

At the end of the day, when Newsom heads home after taking care of Casey, she said she’s able to feel good about her work.

Perry said Newsom plays a crucial role as a caregiver, taking care of someone’s family member and making sure Casey is able to have the best life she can, even at 100 years old.

“The importance of [Newsom] being a good caregiver has helped prolong [Casey’s] life,” Perry said. “She keeps her active, keeps her exercising daily, eating correctly, involved in [the] community.”

Newsom has “empathy and compassion,” Perry said, letting Casey know she cares about her and wants to help her. Newsom helps handle Casey’s medical appointments and medications, errands, chores and hygiene, Perry said.

“When you have a professional caregiver taking care of an aging loved one, it can be difficult to find someone you fully trust with this great responsibility,” Perry said. “After all, the care of someone you deeply love is in their hands.”

NEW MERKEL HOUSE EVENTS

► On Oct. 18, senior citizens at the New Merkel House will have their fall garden party, where they’ll be able to take home some garden items, Perry said. It will most likely be the last fall party held at the current building, as a new New Merkel House is expected to be built in the next year or so.

► For Halloween, guests are encouraged to dress up and enjoy a party where they’ll do word-search puzzles, trivia and games, all Halloween-themed, along with a Halloween-themed meal, Perry said. For more information about the New Merkel House, call Melanie Perry at 967-5977.