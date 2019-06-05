Golfers raise $147,000 to support adults with autism

× Expand Photo courtesy of Glenwood, Inc. Photo courtesy of Glenwood, Inc.The ceremonial first swing at the Ireland Legacy Golf Tournament by Brandon Davis, who is served by Glenwood, Inc.

On May 6, more than 100 golfers teed up for the 27th Annual Ireland Legacy Golf Tournament to support Glenwood. Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills hosted the Texas Scramble event. It raised more than $147,000 to support adults with autism.

Bill Ireland Jr. helped kick off the tournament, sharing the story of how the Ireland Legacy Tournament began. It was originally named the Katharine R. Ireland Memorial Golf Tournament for the sister of Glenn Ireland II, who founded Glenwood in 1974 with his wife and a group of volunteers.

When Glenn passed away in 2015, the tournament name was changed to the Ireland Legacy Golf Tournament honoring the whole family.

King Acura returned as the presenting sponsor of the tournament, marking their 13th year supporting the event. Their critical involvement, along with the "Birdie" level sponsors: Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company, and CS Beatty

Construction, helped make this event successful for the adults served by Glenwood.

The tournament was organized by a group of committed volunteers: Robin Savage, Philip Young, Mallie M. Ireland, Bill Ireland, Jr., Dowe Bynum, Christine Lewter, David Courtenay, Noah Oliphant, Matt Dennis, Cullum Walker and Marvin Thornton.

The First Place Gross was a group from McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc., and Glenwood would like to recognize Sam Audia, Ryan Burge, Keith Odom and Stan Appleton.

All proceeds from the golf tournament benefit Glenwood’s programs and services for adults with autism spectrum disorder. Glenwood, Inc. leads the state of Alabama in providing behavioral health care and educational services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and severe emotional disturbances.

In addition to direct care services, Glenwood provides consultation and training for mental health and educational professionals and promotes research in these specialized areas.

Submitted by Glenwood, Inc.