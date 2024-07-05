Get to Know: Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Director Jamie Lee

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Jamie Lee, Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services director

Jamie Lee is the director of the Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department.

Q: What all do you do in a nutshell?

A: I’m the director of not only all of our passive parks and our athletic venues that we have recreation in, but also I help manage and direct this Civic Center building here with event space, with rental space, private parties, that kind of stuff … and the recreational side of not just youth athletics, but also we have some adult recreational sports that we manage and work with.

Q: What do you like best about your job?

A: I like the fact that when I come to work, I might have a plan, but I don’t always get to that plan because maybe something came up during the night, or maybe something might come across the table first thing in the morning. There’s just sort of a new challenge every day. I like that I get to meet a cross-reference of a lot of people that are residents of Vestavia Hills, from children that we see to senior adults.

Q: What do you like to do in your spare time?

A: When I get spare time, I like to play golf, and I enjoy spending time with my wife and daughter. I’ve got a 26-year-old daughter that lives in town.

Q: Favorite place to play golf?

A: I guess in this area it would be Robert Trent Jones at Oxmoor Valley.

Q: If you weren’t doing this job, what would be fun to do?

A: I coached boys basketball for 22 years, and then I was with the Alabama High School Athletic Association for five in an administrative role. If I were not doing this, I would be helping someone in a coaching role.