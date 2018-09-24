City set to celebrate 8th annual Community Night Out on Oct. 2

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston A Vestavia Hills police officer talks to a resident during the 2016 Community Night Out event.

For the eighth year in a row, the city of Vestavia Hills will host Community Night Out at City Hall, an extension of the National Night Out and the Project 365 campaign.

The program this year is focused on internet safety, according to a news release from the city. The event will be Oct. 2 from 5:30-8 p.m.

“Community Night Out is an opportunity for first responders to network with local businesses, civic groups, churches, schools and community volunteers in a stance against crime and in the promotion of public safety,” the city said in the release.

Capt. Johnny Evans with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said by focusing on internet safety, the department hopes to reach residents both young and old.

“It’s for kids, for parents to watch what their kids are doing [online],” Evans said.

Many people try to take advantage of children online, Evans said. For the city’s older residents, internet safety can help them stay aware of online scams that seek to take advantage of the elderly, Evans said.

The event helps the department and Vestavia residents interact in an informal way, Evans said.

“It brings people to get to know us and help us know them,” Evans said.

The event will feature bounce houses, a climbing wall, a firefighter obstacle course, police and fire equipment, vehicles on display and a mugshot photo booth. The event is also pet friendly, according to the release.

Anyone in need of special accommodations should call City Hall at 978-0100.