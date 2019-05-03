Church creates Starting Point small group

× Expand Photo courtesy of Redstone Church. A small group meets at Redstone Church.

Do you have questions about faith? Redstone Church in Vestavia Hills City Center invites you to be part of a conversation through an eight-week small group environment called Starting Point.

Starting Point groups are a safe place for people with questions about faith, as well as those who want to learn about the Bible and Christianity. Groups consist of people who are curious and investigating Christianity, those who have recently started a relationship with God or those who are reconnecting with God after being away from church for a while.

The next Starting Point group begins after Memorial Day, on Sunday, June 2.

Redstone Church is passionate about creating environments so helpful and so engaging that even friends who don’t like church love to attend. The church wants to be a place where it is safe to attend even before you are sure about your faith.

For more information about Redstone Church or Starting Point, contact Russell Flynt at russell.flynt@redstonechurch.org.

