Behind the Scenes: Vestavia Hills Athletic Coordinator & Aquatics Manager Robby Dellinger

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Robby Dellinger is an athletic coordinator and aquatics manager for the city of Vestavia Hills.

Robby Dellinger is an athletic coordinator and aquatics manager for the City of Vestavia Hills.

Q: What does your job entail?

A: I’m over the pool, so that includes the swim team, swim lessons, membership, anything that goes on here at the pool. And I liaison with the Vestavia Hills youth soccer with usage of the fields and lights. I’m also over girls basketball for the Parks and Rec Department.

Q: What’s the best part about the job?

A: Honestly, it’s the people I work with, my coworkers at the Civic Center. I love working for [Parks and Leisure Services Director] Jamie Lee. He’s the main reason I took the job. I’ve known [Parks and Leisure Services Superintendent] Sandi [Wilson] for years. There’s a good group of kids down here that are lifeguards. I enjoy working with them and my other coworkers. And you never know who you’re going to meet down here.

Q: What’s it like taking care of a pool this big?

A: There is a lot more work than anyone thinks there is — just the daily maintenance, chemicals, cleaning it, taking care of the sand filters. There’s not many days off because of the chemical demand with the high bathing load we have here, to make sure we’re in compliance with the Jefferson County Health Department.

Q: How much chemicals do y’all go through?

A: We go through about 285 chlorine buckets during a summer season. Those buckets are 50 pounds, so that’s 14,250 pounds of chlorine through the summer.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: Spend time with my wife and our twin daughters. They are 5.

Q: What do y’all like to do?

A: Whatever those little girls want to do — if it’s going to see a cousin’s ballgame or going to the zoo, watching Disney movies or going to grandparents’ houses.

Q: What’s something most people don’t know about you?

A: When I was in college at Auburn, I was a volunteer assistant coach with the Auburn University swim team, and I was a part of three of the national championship teams there, working with them. I have friends that are former Olympians and national champions.