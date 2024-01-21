Alabama Citizens Action Program to hold pastor training session, public prayer rally

× Expand Image courtesy of Alabama Citizens Action Program The Alabama Citizens Action Program is scheduled to have a training program for pastors across the state at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Scheduled speakers include, from left, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall; Gary Hollingsworth, former executive director and treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention; Harrison Smith, regional director for the Alliance Defending Freedom; Greg Davis, ALCAP president and CEO; and state Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle.

The Alabama Citizens Action Program, a nonprofit formed to address moral concerns and the sanctity of human life, is having a training session for pastors across the state this week at a church in Vestavia Hills and prayer rally in Montgomery in February.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and ALCAP President and CEO Greg Davis are scheduled to speak at a luncheon at Shades Mountain Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.

Then after the luncheon, the pastors are invited to stay for several breakout sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. addressing:

Religious freedom in Alabama and the United States and how to protect churches, featuring Harrison Smith, a regional director with the Alliance Defending Freedom

An update on the 2024 Alabama legislative session and a question-and-answer session on moral issues such as life, gambling, drugs and alcohol, and gender and sexuality issues (led by Alabama House Majority Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle and other legislators)

The pastoral role in navigating and speaking truth into moral and hot political issues (led by previous Alabama pastor and recently retired South Carolina Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Gary Hollingsworth

The registration deadline for the free lunch is Monday, Jan. 22. Pastors can register at alcap.com.

ALCAP also is hosting a prayer rally for anyone on the steps of the Alabama State House in Montgomery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The purpose is to pray for and with state leaders.