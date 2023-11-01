Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - November 2023

× Expand Ashley Curry

I recently presented the State of the City address at the Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. I noted that the two major factors that define the “state” of our city are the quality of life that we enjoy and the financial strength of our city. We continue to be rated as one of the most “livable” cities in Alabama. Also, the financial strength of our city enables us to enhance the quality of life that we enjoy.

Also, last month we held our Community Night Out. This annual event is an opportunity to enhance the relationship between our first responders and citizens while building a sense of community. We need to recognize the families of our first responders as they support their loved ones in what could be dangerous or life-threatening circumstances.

This month, we will celebrate two big events: Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.

It would be safe to say that if it were not for our veterans, we probably would have nothing to celebrate. Without the freedoms that they fought for, we would not be able to live in a country that allows the quality of life that we enjoy. We must honor and remember the service of our men and women in the military presently, as well as those who served previously. The sacrifices made by our veterans should never be forgotten.

In Vestavia Hills, we will be remembering our veterans with two separate events. There will be our annual Salute to Veterans celebration on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. This event features patriotic-themed entertainment followed by a reception honoring all branches of service. The keynote speaker will be Maj. Gen. David Burford (retired), who is a Vestavia Hills native.

Another veterans’ event will be held at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights on Thursday, Nov. 9. All are welcome to attend these events.

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? I suspect many of you will respond with family, friends and good health. But there is so much more for which to be thankful: our homes, the food on our table and even our city. I am grateful for all our employees, our civic clubs, our churches, our citizen volunteers and all of our citizens who contribute so much to our city.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 28, when the city will be holding its annual Christmas Tree lighting at City Hall.

I wish you all an enjoyable and happy Thanksgiving.