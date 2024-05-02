Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - May 2024

Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

We have many things to think about during May.

May, in the South, is generally the beginning of spring, as evidenced by the flowers that are blooming everywhere and the inevitable pollen that keeps my car a pale shade of yellow until everything has bloomed.

Before we talk about May, let’s discuss some significant events that took place since my last “Mayor’s Minute.”

I attended the Vestavia Hills City Schools math team banquet. Team members and their parents from Pizitz Middle School, Liberty Park Middle School and the high school were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments. Our middle schools consistently place first or second in area competitions, and our high school team has won every tournament so far this year, including three in Georgia, one in South Carolina and one in Oklahoma. Also, VHHS finished in first place at the 2024 Alabama Statewide High School Math Contest, finishing over 100 points higher than the second-place team.

Congratulations to these students and to the math team teachers at each of these schools.

I was particularly thrilled to attend the Dogwood Prayer Breakfast this year. The chamber of commerce selected Anna Gualano as this year’s speaker. I have known Anna all her life, and if you didn’t know, she’s my daughter. The scripture featured in the presentation was from Joshua 1:9, which instructs us to be “strong and courageous.” She has certainly lived a life being strong enough and courageous enough not to let a disability define who she is. Thank you, Anna, for sharing your message.

The annual Wing Ding, sponsored by Leadership Vestavia Hills, was scheduled for April 27. Colonel Sanders (of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame) would have been proud of the “finger-lickin’ good” wings competition (if all went as planned after this writing).

During May, there are several special occasions to remember. The first is Mother’s Day on May 12. I will always remember an advertisement featuring Coach Bear Bryant saying, “Be sure to call your mother today. I wish I could call mine.” Be sure to remember your mother this month.

The other occasion that is celebrated on the last Monday of May is Memorial Day. Unlike Veterans Day, in which we honor all who have served in our armed forces, Memorial Day is to honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while in service to our nation. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials to honor the fallen military personnel by placing flowers or American flags on the gravesites.

My friend Mark Davis, who is a military veteran, shared a quote that we should all remember. He said, “a soldier dies two deaths, one in the line of duty, and the other when his sacrifice is forgotten.”

May we never forget the ultimate sacrifice that the men and women of the military have made to preserve the freedoms that we enjoy. On May 27, please take a moment of silence during your day and honor those who perished protecting our country.