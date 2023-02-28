Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - March 2023

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

On Jan. 30, the Vestavia Hills City Schools inducted five new teachers, administrators and staff into the Vestavia Hills Education Hall of Fame for 2022. Congratulations to these new inductees: Kelly Bagby, Brian Cain, Dr. Karen DeLano, Kimberly McBride and Audrey Pharo.

On Feb. 16 and 17, our City Council held its annual strategic planning work session. You will be hearing more about the priorities that were set by the council for the coming year.

Let’s talk about March. As you emerge from the winter freeze, be sure to check out all of the city-wide events taking place as a part of this year’s annual Vestavia Hills Dogwood Festival. Festival events are scheduled throughout the months of March and April and there is truly something for everyone! For the full list of events, visit www.bit.ly/dogwood_fest.

Other events to be celebrated or recognized in March include:

March 3: National Employee Appreciation Day. Our citizen surveys continually indicate that our city employees have a high “customer satisfaction” rating from our citizens. We sincerely appreciate their contribution to the high quality of life that we enjoy in Vestavia Hills.

March 25: National Medal of Honor Day. This day was established by Congress to “foster public appreciation and recognition of Medal of Honor recipients.” Let’s remember these special veterans on this day.

Last, but not least, the newly assembled Vestavia Hills Arts Council met recently and will be launching a series of events dedicated to promoting a variety of arts experiences. I hope you will participate in some, if not all, of these events. More to come as the Arts Council works to provide opportunities for all to experience the arts in our community.