Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry July 2024

I hope you are enjoying your summer and early fall. From the crowds observed at the Aquatic Center, Wald Park and the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, it is obvious that you are getting out and taking advantage of the summer activities. As the grandparents of four, my wife and I have been part of this crowd.

I should also mention the Civic Center, which has certainly surpassed our expectations for events. I truly don’t know how we could have managed with the old facilities that we had. Between the park renovations and the acquisition of the civic center, our quality-of-life amenities increased tenfold.

The long-awaited construction of the pedestrian bridge connecting Wald Park and the Library in the Forest has begun. This project was conceived many years ago, at least as far back as the administration of Mayor Scotty McCallum. It has been through several design changes, multiple bid processes and never-ending Alabama Department of Transportation reviews.

Many of us, myself included, wondered if this project would ever be completed. Hallelujah, the end is in sight!

In the coming months, you will also see completion of the initial development on the south end of U.S. 31, which is a retail center that will be anchored by Big Bad Breakfast on one end and Waldo’s Chicken on the other end. The project is well underway and should be completed this summer.

Meanwhile, construction is ongoing at The Bray in Liberty Park. This much-anticipated development and the Medical Properties Trust headquarters in the Urban Center are progressing.

The Fourth of July, officially known as Independence Day, is probably the most recognized American holiday. It celebrates our independence and the freedoms that we enjoy every Fourth of July. On July 4, 1776, with the signing of our Declaration of Independence, America claimed its independence from Great Britain. As you celebrate with your families, shoot fireworks and probably eat too much, take a moment to reflect on what we are celebrating.

Many have reminded us that freedom is not free, but one of my favorite quotes on freedom came from President Ronald Reagan. He said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.”

God bless our military, and God bless America.