Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - July 2023

× Expand Ashley Curry

I am writing this Mayor’s Minute in advance of our 41st annual “I Love America Day,” and I trust that it will be as outstanding as last year’s event that entertained thousands of our citizens.

This event, generally held the week before the July 4 weekend, should remind us how fortunate we are to enjoy the freedoms that we have. It is easy to find patriotic quotes about the Fourth of July. It was one of the Founding Fathers, John Adams, who said this about the holiday: “It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”

Our “quality of life” in Vestavia Hills is one of our greatest assets. Part of that quality of life is safety. We are fortunate to live in one of the safest cities in America. According to one news source, Vestavia Hills had the lowest crime rate out of all municipalities in the Birmingham area exceeding 20,000 people. We were also listed as one of the top 100 safest cities in America for 2023. I congratulate our Police Department for their professionalism and dedication in service to our citizens.

We also need to recognize our other first responders. During the past month, I had a Vestavia resident, who happens to be a physician, contact me about a medical emergency situation wherein he assisted an individual in distress. He tended to the individual until our emergency medical technicians arrived. This doctor proceeded to tell me how impressed he was with their medical expertise. He also told me how comforting it was for him knowing that should he or anyone else need emergency medical help, they were in good hands in Vestavia Hills.

Every May, municipalities around the country recognize the third week in May as National Public Works Week. National Public Works Week is meant to recognize the importance of our public infrastructure and those people who provide these vital services every day. We recognized their efforts during one of our May council meetings.

On this Fourth of July, I hope you will celebrate with your family and enjoy one of America’s best holidays. I also hope you will take time to reflect on the price paid for us to enjoy our freedom. Many have reminded us that freedom is not free, but one of my favorite quotes on freedom came from President Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people.”

God bless the U.S.A., and God bless Vestavia Hills.