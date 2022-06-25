Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - July 2022

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

I hope you are enjoying your summer and that you were able to attend our 40th annual “I Love America Night” on Thursday, June 23, at Wald Park. Thank you to all of our city employees, the Chamber of Commerce, and our corporate sponsors. Our citizens always enjoy this event and the newly renovated Wald Park makes it even more special.

Speaking of the Chamber of Commerce, congratulations to Karen Odle on her retirement from the chamber and we wish her the very best. Karen directed the chamber for almost 20 years and did an excellent job. It has been a pleasure working with her during my tenure as mayor.

I wanted to summarize the accomplishments of our graduating class of 2022. According to our VHCS staff, of the 495 seniors:

► 89% going to four-year colleges in 24 states and D.C.

► 5% going to two-year colleges

► 6% entering military, working full-time or taking a “gap year”

► 13 National Merit Finalists

► 10 National Merit Commended Students

At least 74% were offered scholarships totaling more than $44 million, the most in school history.

I commend the faculty, the administration and the students for this accomplishment.

As we begin July, let’s not forget what we are celebrating this month. The Fourth of July celebrates our freedom from Great Britain. This was officially declared in the drafting of our Declaration of Independence, signed on July 4, 1776.

Just as we did for Memorial Day, let’s not forget our revolutionary soldiers that fought and died for our freedom.

July 4 is tied to several other historic moments, including:

► The U. S. Military Academy at West Point opened July 4, 1802.

► Thomas Jefferson (in 1826), John Adams (in 1826), and James Monroe (in 1831) all died on July 4.

► The American flag added its 49th and 50th stars to recognize Alaska and Hawaii on July 4 of 1959 and 1960, respectively.

I would also like to recognize the Farmers Market that is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through August, at Scout Square on Montgomery Highway. This market is sponsored by the Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and operated by volunteers, and income generated through the vendor space rentals is donated to the church food pantry.

By now you have seen the American flags posted for Independence Day in the median of U.S. 31 from Sibyl Temple to I-65. Thank you to the 11 Boy Scout troops who participate in flag placements.

I wish each of you a safe and joyous July. Find some summer fun in the hottest month of the year.