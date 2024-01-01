Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - January 2024

I can’t believe that it is the New Year already. I hope that your holiday season was an opportunity to rejoice and be thankful. We are truly blessed to live in America and enjoy the gifts passed to us by those who fought for our God-given rights.

In December, we had a very special “tree lighting” event at City Hall and in the Civic Center. Multiple choirs performed on the lawn at City Hall, and the Vestavia Hills High School jazz band performed in the Civic Center, along with choirs from each of the elementary schools, the Pizitz choir and dance team and the Liberty Park Middle School choir, dance team and “Ring Dingers.” From Vestavia Hills High School, we also had the choir, Rockettes and majorettes.

Santa Claus, escorted by the Rockettes, participated in the official “countdown” for the Christmas tree lighting.

We even had a banner for participants to extend Christmas greetings to active military personnel overseas. This banner has been mailed to them in hopes of brightening their holidays, which will be spent away from their families.

I would like to recognize our newly-formed Arts Council for assisting with this event. Our Arts Council is another example of how volunteers contribute so much to our city. I am excited about the enhanced arts programs that they will be offering this new year. You can support this program by contributing to the Vestavia Hills Arts Council Foundation.

How many of you made a New Year’s resolution? Here is a list of some of the most common resolutions:

Lose weight

Get organized

Spend less, save more

Stay fit and healthy

Quit smoking

Spend more time with family

It is estimated that some 45% of Americans make resolutions. Of that number, 73% fail to keep them or have only marginal success.

What is the common denominator for these resolutions? They pertain to doing something for yourself. I would suggest that we would be better served and more successful if we made resolutions for helping others. Some suggestions to consider:

Get involved in your community

Volunteer with your church on outreach ministries or missions

Volunteer with local Scout troops

Join civic clubs

You may be surprised when you find success in doing these types of resolutions. It might even change your outlook about resolutions. Take a chance with this year’s resolutions, and don’t let your resolutions “go in one year and out the other.” This is another opportunity to join the hundreds of volunteers who contribute to the quality of life that we enjoy in Vestavia Hills.

Alex Morritt, an English author and poet, reminds us that we all will start a new year. In your book of life, “Will it be a new chapter, a new verse or just the same old story? Ultimately, we will write it. The choice is ours.”