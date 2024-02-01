Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - February 2024

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

I hope each of you are enjoying your new year and that your New Year’s resolutions are still intact.

Our city has several “resolutions” for 2024.

At the top of our wishlist is the redevelopment of properties on the south end of U.S. 31. As you may have heard, the city hosted multiple public meetings to discuss that development after we purchased the old Days Inn in 2022. During 2023, the city held public meetings called a “charrette” to determine the best use for the development of the acreage of the former Days Inn site.

Jeff Downes, our city manager, is in continuous dialogue with the adjacent property owners and Village Creek Development, our project’s master developer. We will learn more about this project during our strategic planning meetings in February.

The redevelopment of Massey Road is another “resolution.” We have talked about Massey Road for several years and encountered some legal issues that had to be resolved in order to move forward with resurfacing the roadway and adding sidewalks down the length of Massey Road from U.S. 31 to Columbiana Road.

As someone that drives this road every day, I can attest to the need for the project. It is possible that this project will be underway before the end of the year.

Let’s not forget the pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31. This walkway would provide Wald Park with pedestrian access to the Library in the Forest. This project, first proposed by Mayor Scotty McCallum more than 15 years ago, has come through a myriad of designs, engineering reviews and multiple rulings by the Alabama Department of Transportation. We may actually see the beginning of this project this year, as well.

Last but not least is the completion of Altadena Park. This park currently has walking trails and adequate parking. It presently has a pavilion and restrooms under construction. Future development includes additional trails and a possible canoe launch for the Cahaba River.

During February, we have several holidays to remember.

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. On this day, “Punxsutawney Phil,” the world’s most renowned weather prognosticator, will come out of his house at Gobbler’s Knob and observe the weather. If he sees his shadow, then we can expect six more weeks of winter. However, if he does not see his shadow, then we can expect an early spring. You may recall that he saw his shadow on Groundhog Day 2023. So, what will it be this year?

On a serious note, Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day. Created in February 2000, this day exists to raise awareness about the disease that is the No. 2 two cause of death worldwide.

Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day. While it’s certainly one holiday that can warm your heart, let’s take time to show love to others.