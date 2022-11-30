Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - December 2022

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

As this year comes to an end, let’s look back on what was accomplished during 2022.

Our much-anticipated Civic Center was finally opened in November. It is absolutely amazing and should serve our needs for years to come. The ballroom on the second floor has 10,000 square feet of space with a spectacular view southeast to Double Oak Mountain.

In November, one of our first events in the ballroom was our annual Veterans Day celebration. This year’s event featured the VHHS band and choir. The larger space facilitated a larger contingent of band and choral members. I hope you were able to attend this event as we recognized the service of all our men and women in the armed forces.

Speaking of the band and choir, I congratulate them on being selected to participate the annual “New Year’s Celebration” in Rome in late December 2022 through January 2023.

Also, during October, we were able to host the 2022 Watercolor Society of Alabama Member Showcase. This event featured 50 watercolor submissions from 39 Alabama artists. This art show, displayed in City Hall, was well attended and we received many favorable comments from our citizens.

Much of the Wald Park renovations have been completed with the tennis and pickleball courts to be completed in the near future. What started as the “Community Spaces and Infrastructure Plan” several years ago is now reality and one of the major accomplishments for the city.

On the infrastructure project of our plan, the city has completed its portion of the lane-widening and new sidewalks on Crosshaven Drive in Cahaba Heights. The portion being handled by Jefferson County should be completed soon.

Hopefully you were able to attend the Tree Lighting event on Nov. 29. This year’s event also included the grand opening of our new Civic Center. Citizens were able to tour the new facility. If you were not able to participate, you need to come by for a visit.

As we approach the New Year, let’s reflect on the word “blessing.” We are truly blessed to live in our city and have the quality of life that we enjoy.

You might be thinking about your New Year’s resolution. National surveys indicate that around 93% of people that made resolutions last year failed to accomplish them. Sabrina Romanoff, a clinical psychologist said, “We often fail in achieving and keeping them because they focus on a specific outcome. When focus is placed on a specific outcome, it can be challenging to persevere in your efforts toward it if results are not immediate.”

So instead of the usual “lose weight, exercise more” resolution, I think I will resolve to think about our “blessings” and be grateful for them each day. I wish you a joyous holiday season and a happy New Year.